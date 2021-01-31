Mind on Money: Market drama could be warning sign

It was the Friday before Martin Luther King Day in the year 2000. I was 29 years old and at the airport with six buddies, waiting for a mid-morning flight, on the way to a guys' ski trip in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Anyone who has ever been on a guys' ski, golf or fishing trip knows the mood of the group is usually quite jovial.

We arrived at the airport early and had time for a Bloody Mary in the airport bar, where we could all reconnect and talk about the only topic anyone wanted to talk about at the time: stock trading.

Online trading was still fairly new, laptops were rare, and smart phones weren’t even conceived of yet. But I had an office with partners who could help put in trades, and some of the group had put in orders the night before on their online accounts. Everyone in the group was trading in one way or another.

Everyone was an expert, and a trading hero, of course. Having helped manage other people’s money for six years already at the time, I was actually the most conservative of the group. They teased me about my conventional approach. The high-flying market at the time was showing us a new normal, according to my companions.