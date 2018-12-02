I’ve been investing for what, to me, seems a long time, almost 25 years. Long enough to come to understand that financial markets are endlessly complex, based on logic, emotion, expectation and experience all at the same time.
Based on this understanding, I now perceive all market periods as having predominant “underlying” narratives that investors and the market use to understand and justify responses to the on-ongoing economic and profit data being continually generated.
This underlying narrative aspect of markets changes at key points, often subtly at first, and then louder and louder as the narrative feeds on itself. These subtle, non-forecast changes often frustrate investors, as good news in one narrative can often manifest as bad news in another.
For example, low unemployment rates are always welcomed in any nation. We all like when Americans are working and jobs and opportunities for jobs are being created.
Under some narratives however, the market begins to focus more on fears of higher inflation and higher interest rates. Under this market paradigm, lower unemployment could mean employers might be pressured to increase wages to keep and attract workers, which could result in higher prices, aka inflation.
So good employment reports result in market sell offs. Yes, it's bizarre.
The underlying narrative for the prior market period started the day after election day 2016. The narrative was based in a positive underlying bias, as the sun was perceived to be setting on the burdensome regulatory culture of the Obama administration, and transitioning to the more laissez faire culture of the next administration.
Every piece of data in 2017 was used to validate this narrative, as regulations were reduced and taxes were cut.
At some point in 2018, this narrative began to run out of steam. Looking back, it was probably in March when the subtle shift away from “the government is finally off the back of the economy” paradigm to the “things can only get worse from here” narrative.
Once the new narrative was fully in place by late September, just about all data was being viewed through a prism of negativity. The prognosticators said record corporate profits meant “peak earnings,” and earnings could only shrink going forward. A low unemployment rate meant the Fed would continue to aggressively raise interest rates ending the low interest rate party. Sinking oil prices, which consumers love, indicated a global recession was on the way.
Bad news validates the negative narrative, and good news is twisted to do so as well.
So, what’s an investor who just wants to save for retirement, earn some returns on their capital and go about their day to day lives supposed to do with all this craziness? Well, the first thing is to understand the current narrative to avoid frustration.
Right now, the market’s primary theme is the Fed is going to raise interest rates with wanton abandon throughout the next year and push the U.S. into recession.
Every data point is evaluated against the prospects of its impact on inflation and hence interest rates. Growth as a primary decision-making factor is being discounted, and good news on the employment front is only discerned to make future interest rate hikes more likely.
I’m not saying I agree with this frame of reference, only restating how I perceive the tea leaves are being viewed.
The second and more important lesson to remember in a market focused on the negative, is that if the current portfolio risk level is too high for comfort, the ideal time to make the adjustment has passed.
Most investors in stocks experienced nice gains during 2017 and early 2018. That was the time to adjust risk levels in order to prepare for what we are experiencing today, by taking profits and rebalancing portfolios.
Now that the stock market appears to have shifted to a negative bias, decisions must become very deliberate, and decision making has become much harder.