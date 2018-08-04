I try to go to at least one large investment conference a year. I find just as important as the content presented in the various sessions, is the “hallway” talk, between advisers and investment companies and other various attendees.
I’ve observed that each conference tends to have an unofficial “theme” or topic that gets a lot of attention both in and out of sessions. In 2009, it was social media; for many of the Obama presidency years it was the growing regulatory burden; a few years ago it was robo-advice and Fintech; last year it was the concept of fiduciary. This year: Millennials.
Yes, that’s right. I said Millennials. If you’re wondering why Millennials would be the focus of a wealth management conference hosted for many professionals who specialize in retirement planning, you’re not alone. Quite a few of my peers at the conference were expressing the same thoughts.
After all, aren’t Millennials lazy? Aren’t they self-absorbed and uninterested in independence? Didn’t a family out east have to sue their Millennial son to get him to move out of the basement? Don’t Millennials want everything for free? Aren’t Millennials broke?
Well, like most stereotypes, it's certainly possible to find examples to validate a biased assumption. But as Millennials as a group progress through young adulthood, observation and research are showing many of these presumptions falling away. As it turns out, with their own unique flair, Millennials are much like their parents and grandparents before them.
The internet is awash in research from the online dating services such as Match.com and EHarmony indicating that Millennials do tend to wait longer to get married and start families. What may have been initially perceived by their parenting elders (us) as a refusal to grow up, is looking more and more like a deliberate approach to growing up, which actually looks kind of smart.
Now that we’ve had a bit more time to observe the adulting habits of these 22- to 37-year-olds, they are getting jobs, productively contributing to their companies, getting married, having babies, and buying homes.
Which is perhaps the best economic news of my entire career.
Sorry Boomers, you are no longer the biggest dogs on the porch. The Millennial generation is now the largest generation in history, and if, as the research is showing, these youngsters are now in the mindset to go to work, get married, have babies and get down to business, the sheer size of this population group spending their way into household formation should be enough to propel the economy and perhaps the stock market forward for a couple decades to come.
As us Gen X’rs and Boomers remember, few things can stimulate the economy like parenthood. Homes need to be stuffed with stuff, mini-vans have limited life spans and aren’t Disney vacations a right of passage in America? Econ 101 tells us this is the perfect climate for growth.
So, back to the conference. As the financial services industry is finding out, Millennials also crave financial advice. They became largely “economically aware” during the Great Recession, and this scary experience weighs on their financial decision-making confidence.
They seek to learn about strategies to pay off student loans, and they are less likely to see their job as their life’s purpose and as a result they are interested in retirement planning at a younger age than previous generations.
As children of technology these young adults do consume advice differently, but the wealth management industry is discovering they are willing to pay for it. As professionals it's up to us to figure out how best to reach out and help this huge generation plan for and reach their unique goals. I for one, am ready to start learning.