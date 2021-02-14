Mind on Money: Modern Monetary Theory deserves your attention

The first question I always ask when discussing this topic is, if the government can just create the money it needs to accomplish its policy objectives, then why does it take my money through income taxes? Proponents of MMT would answer that taxes are type of artificial enforced safety valve to create currency demand (we need it to pay to the government), to control too much money floating around which could create price inflation (we can’t spend our tax money on goods and services), and to address the potential for extreme inequality in the population (taking it from some to give to others), essentially saying taxation is more like an economic parenting technique than a funding mechanism for the government.

If you’re reading this thinking, “What the heck is Marc talking about this week?”, I understand. MMT is a complex and controversial topic and well beyond the scope of one newspaper column. I’ve been studying this concept for 12 years now and I still have much to learn, and many questions.

Without understanding this concept, however, it will be impossible to view federal government policy and the actions of the Federal Reserve and not end up confused and maybe even scared. Whether openly acknowledged or not, I believe MMT has been driving economic policy on the federal and Federal Reserve levels since 2008 for sure, and likely much longer.