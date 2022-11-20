Mind on Money: More 'naked swimmers' may be in the surf

Six weeks ago, we talked about Warren Buffet’s famous quote about the economy, “only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” This maxim intends to mean that in times of rising markets, low interest rates and loose financial conditions, it is much easier to hide both incompetence and misdeeds in business models and balance sheets.

Well, the tide started to recede and our first naked swimmer emerged from the surf last week, in the form of the scandal dominating the news cycle with crypto exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The full story of this scandal is way beyond the scope of this column, and I have no doubt those interested in the topic will have the opportunity to read books and watch movies about the catastrophe in the near future and for years to come.

This sad and dramatic tale has all the hallmarks of an epic financial scandal: a celebrated whiz kid at the helm, a complicated business model beyond the understanding of us mere mortals, high profile celebrity investors and repeated instances of anything even resembling institutional due diligence completely breaking down on behalf of hedge fund managers. Ice this cake with insinuations of political corruption and, my friends, we have ourselves a spectacle.

What we don’t have, however, is the opportunity for the epic and dramatic collapse of FTX to impact to stability of the overall financial system and markets, and for this we can be thankful.

OK, I don't want to sit here and write a lecture about cryptocurrency. I for one continue to be very curious about the topic, and I have to admit, the libertarian in me loves the concept of technology-based decentralized finance. Most of us share the nagging feeling in our guts that the system of massive government debt and central banking may not be as hardy as we have come to believe, and the notion of being able to store digital value outside the system is just simply a cool thought experiment worth investigating.

What was done with this concept, in the form of the cryptocurrency markets, however, became in my opinion just completely bizarre. With thousands of “cryptos” being promoted though “white papers,” most of which were well beyond my capacity to understand, trading speculatively on people’s phones through the FTX “exchange” that just collapsed. It didn’t take much of a leap of logic to surmise that something seemed off. I’ve experienced financial bubbles in the past during my career, I’ve worked hard to try to identify the signs of these dangerous phenomena, and I can say assuredly that the crypto markets involved every single marker on my hard-learned bubble marker list.

So, it's not surprising to see the first naked swimmer coming from the crypto beach. Fortunately, the crypto market world was moving a bit too fast for the more conventional financial system players, such as financial regulators, banks, brokerage firms, conventional investment advisory firms and insurance companies, to really gain material exposure, so beyond small investors trading on their phones and aggressive hedge funds desperate to produce return for their high net worth investors, the potential systemic risk inherent in the collapse of FTX and the crypto bubble seems small if not non-existent.

Instead, I see the FTX saga as more of a symbol of the on-going adjustment occurring in our economy. As interest rates rise, financial conditions tighten and financial markets continue to search for a new normal, events like FTX will join the ranks of the Savings and Loan crisis, Long Term Capital Management, Enron, Madoff, Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers. All were results of speculative excess made possible by low interest rates and loose financial conditions, and none (with the exception perhaps of Lehman Brothers) was the actual cause of the financial market or economic crisis they accompanied or preceeded.

I wish I could say I believed there were no more naked swimmers frolicking in the surf, but my gut tells me while the system may have dodged the bullet with FTX, we aren’t out of firing range just quite yet. Be diligent.