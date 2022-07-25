Mind on Money: Navigating home health care

Having worked with seniors for many years now doing asset management and planning, I’ve observed a lot about the aging process.

One observation, which is nearly universal, is that it is the desire of all people as they age, to maintain their independence and accustomed lifestyle. Many factors can affect the likelihood of maintaining the ability to remain independent. Health and fitness level, proximity of family support systems, the presence of a spouse or life partner and of course money and financial resources all impact this equation.

From working with so many families, I’ve also observed the pattern that often emerges at inflection points, when care needs change and independence levels are tested. In my experience, the process often starts with a medical episode such as a fall, a joint replacement, a broken bone or even a minor stroke.

Under Medicare the medical episode often results in a short hospital stay and then rehab care. Rehab care under Medicare varies by individual and care plan, but it’s not unusual for rehab to last two to four weeks. It’s after rehab that the decision making begins.

I talked to my good friend Michelle Alex at First Light Home Care in Northwest Indiana about navigating this stressful period of time following rehab.

Michelle says it’s very important that during the rehab period, home health care is requested from Medicare. Medicare-covered home health care can involve physical therapy, occupational therapy and intermittent skilled nursing care in the home for a period of time. This transitional care period can be extremely important to recovery outcomes.

Medicare, however, will not cover personal care services in the home after it has been determined that skilled care is no longer needed. This is where companies like First Light can step in to deliver solutions, providing personal care in the home.

Michelle says home health plans of care are often three to four hours a day, but sometimes the need can be for 24-hour care. When asked how money can impact care plan decisions, Michelle says that money is always an issue and, unfortunately, she has encountered people making decisions based on financial concerns that ultimately resulted in poor recovery outcomes and less independence down the road.

This is why I was extremely intrigued by a new financial product I was introduced to the other day. We are all familiar by this time with Long Term Care Insurance, which is designed to help address the financial risk associated with a longer-term nursing home or home health care need.

This new financial product, however, is being called Short Term Care Insurance, and it provides benefits designed to address the costs of personal care needs associated with recovery and rehab periods.

As a planner, I’ve observed firsthand just how liberating it would be to many families to be able to make decisions during these stressful recovery periods unencumbered by financial concerns. Removing cost worries from the equation would enable families to make decisions focused solely on recovery, safety and ultimately a return to independence, making better results much more likely.

Because the potential claim periods and risks to the insurance company are lower, the cost of this coverage is also much lower than typical Long-Term Care Insurance — as little as $40 a month. While we don’t write this type of insurance at Oak Partners, I would strongly suggest families with concerns about maintaining the independence of a loved one get educated on their options. I would be glad to provide a referral.