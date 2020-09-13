Mind on Money: New IRS rules more functional

The IRA beneficiary distribution rules that went into effect this year changed the five-year distribution rule to 10 years, and removed the stretch option all together. The new rules have left investors who adopted an IRA beneficiary trust or have even named a typical family living trust as their IRA beneficiary wondering if they need to change gears are make new beneficiary designations.

Before I weigh in on this conversation, let me first state I am not an attorney and before any changes are made to an estate plan proper legal advice should be considered. With this out of the way, from a planner’s perspective I think the new IRS rules are actually a bit more functional (how often do you hear me say that), and with a little contemplation may not necessarily negate the usefulness of designating either a living trust or an IRA beneficiary trust as an IRA beneficiary.

Prior to the rule change, the primary downside of naming a living trust as an IRA beneficiary is non-natural beneficiaries, aka trusts, were not able to use the stretch option as a distribution method. The logic was, if a trust was therefore used the beneficiaries would be denied an important tax planning tool, and would, as a result, lose some level of control over the taxes they incurred.