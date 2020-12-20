Mind on Money: New money fueling stock market's wild ride

It's often said that the night is darkest before the dawn. With COVID-19 wave two in full swing, the virus is affecting parts of almost everyone’s life right now.
State and local governments appear to making up their responses as they go along; many of the stories regarding COVID-19 policies come off as steeped in politics and short on logic. Now that the political temperature related to the Presidential election is somewhat mitigated, Americans seem to be coming to the rightful conclusion of what I’ve been saying all along: The federal government never had the capacity to materially impact the spread of COVID-19; all it could do is ease the financial burden of various state responses and above all promote and accommodate the accelerated development of a vaccine.
On the first level, I thought the CARES Act was a well-conceived piece of legislation, and I have no doubt the vaccine development process employed with Operation Warp speed will be viewed in hindsight as a seminal moment of government and industrial effectiveness, in the league of the moon landing and the space shuttle program. Where we ultimately end up with the COVID relief bill currently being negotiated remains to be seen, but with vaccines already being deployed here in Northwest Indiana I feel like we are at the beginning of the end of this terrible crisis.
We are, however, not at the end, and I think any reasonable person would assume we have a couple dark months ahead. People are getting sick, and while COVID fatalities are way down, almost everyone in America has experienced a loss on some level. Governments in some states continue to harm service sector businesses with aggressive COVID edicts, and unemployment is starting to flare again in the absence of additional employment support from the federal government. While we may be looking to the horizon, hoping to see the sun, there is no light on the horizon quite yet.
Which is why I believe there is so much confusion over the stock market at this particular time. The closely watched Dow Jones Industrial Average recently crossed the significant 30,000 level for the first time in history, and has been setting new highs every other day or so. The strong year in the stock market can seem a bit tone deaf during times like this, so it’s important to revisit some of the key factors I believe drive financial markets.
First, financial markets are fueled by money, and in a way the COVID-19 crisis has been a boon for “money.” The Federal Reserve Bank has created $3 trillion new dollars during 2020, more than in any other year in history, by a long shot. This new money was used in a variety of ways, but the primary purpose of these new dollars was to purchase various types of bonds in order to help markets function more smoothly. It’s not hard to surmise how new money pumped into the bond market could make it into the stock market fairly efficiently, and I believe this is clearly occurring. In addition, after this week’s Fed meeting, it's clear this money creation will continue into 2021, and similar results can be reasonably assumed.
Second, the federal government itself has also been a boon for “money” during 2020. The government has borrowed and put into circulation another $3 trillion this year as well. While the transmission mechanism to get this money into the stock market is not nearly as efficient as the activity by the Fed, it's also not hard to surmise how some of the money pumped into the economy by the government might make its way into the stock market too.
Third, while many Americans are suffering during this crisis, the stock market in particular tends to look forward to what investors expect to come next, as opposed to what is necessarily happening in the present. From a forward looking perspective, the vaccine is here and demand as well employment during the COVID-19 crisis seem to have held up “OK.”
If you’re scratching your head at Dow 30,000, I believe as stock market rallies go, the current up cycle is not completely surprising, but rallies fueled on new money creation and recovery hopes can end up being a wild ride.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is comprised of 30 stocks that are major factors in their industries and widely held by individuals and institutional investors. All performance referenced is historical and is no guarantee of future results. All indices are unmanaged and may not be invested into directly.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.