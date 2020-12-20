Mind on Money: New money fueling stock market's wild ride

Third, while many Americans are suffering during this crisis, the stock market in particular tends to look forward to what investors expect to come next, as opposed to what is necessarily happening in the present. From a forward looking perspective, the vaccine is here and demand as well employment during the COVID-19 crisis seem to have held up “OK.”

If you’re scratching your head at Dow 30,000, I believe as stock market rallies go, the current up cycle is not completely surprising, but rallies fueled on new money creation and recovery hopes can end up being a wild ride.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is comprised of 30 stocks that are major factors in their industries and widely held by individuals and institutional investors. All performance referenced is historical and is no guarantee of future results. All indices are unmanaged and may not be invested into directly.

