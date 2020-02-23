Mind on Money: New rules will impact relationship between consumers, financial services firms

Of the two standards, suitability and fiduciary, the fiduciary standard was considered by many to be the more rigorous standard and the one benefiting investors and clients to a higher level. During the Obama administration, the government, through the Department of Labor (DOL), took steps to expand the fiduciary concept over both conduits of the wealth management industry. At the time, the DOL asserted that its regulatory authority over retirement plans provided the agency the basis to regulate the entire investment services industry.

The DOL Fiduciary rule was somewhat controversial and ended up being tested in federal court. Ultimately the Trump administration decided not to defend the rule in court and it was never fully implemented, and eventually vacated.

During the DOL rule making and litigation process however, consumers became more aware of and attracted to the fiduciary service model and many investment firms began gravitating toward primarily providing fiduciary relationships to their clients.

I believe the SEC in reacting to this change in consumer preference, as well as its perceived role as the proper regulator of the wealth management industry developed and introduced the new Rule B-I.

The new rule is large in scope, and its implementation is likely to impact most relationships between consumers and financial services firms. Under the rule the standard of care between brokers and RIA firm advisers will be much more closely aligned and over time I believe consumers will find the industry more straight forward to navigate. We will continue to explore.

Opinions are solely the writer's and are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

