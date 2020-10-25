Mind on Money: Our prosperity depends on innovation

Admittedly, I have never liked the “your data is the product” business model, and some of the recent decision-making by these companies has, in my opinion, been incompetent and borderline awful. I think the free market would have solved much of the issues with these companies given a little time, but as President Reagan said, they’ve kept moving, and now Washington wants its say in the matter.

I bring this up because these companies were once, and in many ways continue to be, great American innovation stories. Google, Facebook, Twitter and many other big tech companies did not move into an existing market and dominate it, rather they actually created new markets with their innovation and offerings. Their services improved our experience as consumers and changed the way we interact with each other. They did not take power and control from us as individuals or from other companies as competitors, but rather we freely gave them power and control by our adoption, and some would say obsession, with their products.

Big tech’s ability to wrap us in its seductive tentacles has been great for investors as well, with many of these companies becoming some of the best investments of all time. Without commenting on whether or not this will continue to be true, I would like to ask a more fundamental American question: What’s next?