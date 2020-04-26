Mind on Money: Paper oil, real oil and 'negative' prices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ask me a week ago, and I would have said it would be hard for the world to get any stranger than it has been over the past two months. But Monday morning, the world once again went deeper into the rabbit hole when headlines blaring “Oil Prices Turn Negative” greeted us during our morning routine.

How in the world can the price of oil turn negative?

Well first, let me say I am not a commodities expert. Oil is of course a commodity, and as a commodity it trades actively in the futures market. Futures markets are complex and no place for the inexperienced, so I am going to try to avoid going deeply into the mechanics of how futures trade, but unfortunately, in order to discuss oil, we do have to wade a little into this complex topic.

The first thing to understand when discussing oil prices is there is “paper” oil and there is “real" oil used to make gas and plastic and other products. Paper oil is represented by futures contracts, which trade in active, volatile and leveraged markets. It is true oil futures contracts, or paper oil, actually control real oil, but a futures contract for oil will be traded many more times than actual real oil ever will. Sometimes trading in paper oil and delivery of real oil based on futures contracts collide in the real world, and this is what happened with oil prices recently.