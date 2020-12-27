Mind on Money: Planning for long-term care

Recently in my practice we have been assisting many clients with the transition to assisted living or long-term care facilities.

Once a family experiences this type of transition with an elder parent, the idea of planning for the possibility of a future long-term care situation becomes much higher profile in everyone in the family’s financial plan. So, over the past few months my practice has also been doing more long-term care planning for clients in their 50s and 60s, but interestingly in these planning situations, rarely do we use long-term care insurance.

Having many hundreds of client families, my team has worked with dozens of families that have had loved ones transition to long-term care type needs, and at this point I feel like I have a wealth of real-world experience going back 27 years on this topic. So, I will share some broad insights.

I’ve observed long-term care is typically needed in the latter half of the 80s. Also, in my experience, the sequence of events leading to additional care needs is often related to an elder living independently at home until an acute incident occurs or observable diminishment of faculties becomes undeniable.