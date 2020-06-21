Mind on Money: Planning for loved ones with special needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After my son Ethan was born with Down syndrome, I began to integrate financial planning for families with special needs individuals into my practice at Oak Partners. Over the past 11 years, I have continued to gain more and more experience with this type of specialized planning, and I am proud of the value my team is able to provide to families with special needs individuals.

Both the state and federal government, administered through the Social Security Administration (SSA) and Medicaid provide disabled individuals with a variety of life enhancing, and sometimes life sustaining, public benefits.

Public benefits can include health care and supplemental income, as well as resources to be used for supported living, day programs and other vital services. Some of these benefits are allocated based on the individual’s disability status, but others are also what is called “needs tested” to determine eligibility based on financial resources.

This needs testing is where much of the financial planning techniques are focused, as families need to be careful to avoid making rudimentary decisions that could have unintended consequences when it comes to continuing benefits eligibility for their loved ones.