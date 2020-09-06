Mind on Money: Plot thickens as markets rise

Yeah, I know, all our home workers are busy at home with emails, conference calls and client service, but in between these tasks might we assume perhaps a TV is on in the background (on mute of course), and might we also assume the TV could be on one of the stock market channels? Perhaps creating the feeling of productivity as our home worker tracks business news? Maybe.

But what about the football? Isn’t football on the bubble this year because of COVID? It sure is. Which is leaving a gaping hole in the lives of many young male professionals, not necessarily because they miss the games, as much as they miss their fantasy football teams and betting on football on half a dozen smart phone betting apps.

If only there was some way to marry the daily work-at-home free time, desire to spend more time learning about “investing” and the boredom created by the lack of football. If only there was a way to “play” stocks on a smart phone. Enter the Robinhood trading app, bringing a whole new generation of investors into stocks, and the plot starts to come together.

So, if our disparate micro trends are Zoom calls and football, what are the macro events serving as the backdrop for this story? Well, COVID of course, and the unprecedented amount of liquidity injected into the economy to stabilize the business cycle and keep unemployment low.