Mind on Money: Political drama disproportionate to likely policy changes

Last Saturday my brother and I, with a couple buddies, did a winter mountain bike ride at Imagination Glen in Portage. The ride was a fun adventure, and a solid workout. A perfect way to spend a beautiful January afternoon in Indiana.

In the car on the way there and home the conversation drifted to current events. The week’s events in Washington, D.C. obviously came into the discussion. There were strong opinions about what had happened at the Capitol building, and what was happening in reaction. We were anxious about the possibilities of what could occur in the coming week, with theories and counter theories being thrown around.

As I considered the opinions being bantered, it occurred to me, I had had a really good bike ride and what I really wanted to do is go mountain biking again next weekend. I broke into the conversation and said, “Hey, regardless of what crazy stuff happens this week, if the weather is good do you want to ride again next Saturday?”

The conversation paused, we laughed and agreed that yeah, we would like to ride again, and we started talking again about mountain bikes, which was quite frankly a lot more interesting.