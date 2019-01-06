Last week we talked about risk being back in the financial markets. We specifically talked about the behavioral hazards associated with current stock market volatility. This week we will talk about “the rest of the story.”
As I talk to investors every day, many seem to have a list of reasons why they think the market is “going crazy.”
President Trump’s erratic behavior, trade wars with China, the Democrats winning in November — even Robert Mueller is thrown into the conversation. We all like to translate everyday headlines into discernible market behavior. Only occasionally is there any true link.
I believe financial market cycles are based upon economic fundamentals, or more specifically, the expectations for economic fundamentals looking forward. Economic fundamentals drive corporate profits, corporate profits drive stock prices. Most of the headlines out of Washington, D.C., just end up being noise.
With this in mind, I believe recent market volatility is being driven by one dominant theme. The theme is a question, the answer to which is very opaque at this point. The question is: Are we nearing a recession?
To have this discussion, we need to remind ourselves of what a recession actually is. A recession is a contraction in the size of the overall economy. The technical definition is a contraction in Gross Domestic Product for two successive quarters. In order for GDP to shrink, it of course has to stop growing. This may seem self-evident, but I think in our current situation it is very important to make this distinction.
A recession occurs when our nation’s GDP actually shrinks, not just simply when it grows at a slower pace. For the past year the U.S. economy has been growing at a very healthy pace. Research and analysis I’ve reviewed has me believing that, when the dust settles, the U.S. economy will have grown at over 3 percent in 2018. Anecdotally, even non-economists can sense this pace of growth in the job market, home prices, new construction and even traffic around the region. The economy is humming, and it feels that way.
So, if growth in the economy slows down, and consensus on Wall Street is that it will, we may feel like things are getting worse off; we may feel like a recession is looming even though the economy is still growing. These feelings have the capacity to impact our behavior as consumers and investors, making managing financial risk even more challenging in 2019, and, unlike 2017 and even 2018, I believe 2019 will be a year wrought with uncertainty.
How do we prepare for uncertainty? In a way, I think we can prepare for the worst, while we hope for the best. A growing economy tends to smooth over mistakes. Being thoughtful and contemplative about potential risks in our financial lives is healthy exercise. Perhaps now is the time to ask questions.
Has the recent stock market volatility caused me more stress than I wanted, and am I over exposed to market risk? Have I reached for a higher yield in my bond investments and taken on more credit related risk than I wanted? Are my bond investments really the conservative hedge I intended?
Have I borrowed too much on credit with rising adjustable rates? Do I have too much debt in general? These and other questions are good to ask from time to time, and maybe now is the time.
I do not think the U.S. will experience a recession in 2019. There is, however, enough advance uncertainty about the issue that if the economy turns south and the house is not in order, there’ll be only one person to blame.