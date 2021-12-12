Mind on Money: Proper response to inflation is crucial

This $10 trillion injection of money into the economy and markets is completely unparalleled in the history of modern economics, and perhaps the most basic law of economics is that more money means higher prices. Like unsupervised cake at a kid’s birthday party, the results have been predictable. The economy is wired, everything with a value seems wound up, and as any parents with a back seat full of wired post-birthday party toddlers knows, there may be a cost to pay later.

Well, later is likely coming soon. The Fed acknowledging that the inflation being experienced is not transitory is the first step in this process. The central bank has already prepped investors to prepare for a reduction in the $120 billion it is injecting into financial markets every month, and prior guidance indicated this tapering of new money injections would be wrapped up by June. There are now some voices within the Fed that would like to see this timetable accelerated (source: Bloomberg).