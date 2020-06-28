Mind on Money: Questions about the grand economic experiment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are living through a grand experiment, some kind of double-blind economic study. Once we open our eyes to this possibility, the immediate question to follow is “who is getting the placebo?” The answer may be all of us. The second question then becomes, “what could go wrong?”

Now that the immediate fog of the COVID-19 lockdowns are in the rear-view mirror, I am finding it possible to look back and ask better questions. Many of the stabilization policies effected by the Federal Reserve and the Federal government were completely without precedent.

Never before had the Fed expanded its balance sheet (aka created and circulated new money) at a pace of nearly 70% in three months. Never before had the Fed openly announced it would buy corporate bonds in the market, never before had it even hinted at loaning directly to people and companies without using banking intermediaries.

Never before had the Federal government loaned and granted money directly to employers to keep people on the payroll, and to keep the lights in businesses on. Never before had the Federal government nearly tripled state unemployment benefits and made even self-employed people eligible to receive government payments.