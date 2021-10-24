Mind on Money: Real-world inflation could lead to even bigger problems

Tracy, my wife, said she wanted to leave early for 5:30 mass, she wanted to go to the furniture store because she was thinking about getting some new chairs. She knew this meant pulling me away from piddling in the barn early, so she asked if I wanted to just meet her at church.

I knew what space she was talking about for the chairs, and I had opinions, so I thought I better get cleaned up and go with her. I had not been to a furniture store in at least five years.

The furniture was beautiful, and I was quickly attracted to a nice leather arm chair. I sat down, it was very comfy, I could imagine myself watching football in it with buddies. The price tag was hanging off the back, so I got up and walked around to take a look, I about passed out.

I exclaimed to Tracy, “How can this chair cost so much money? Is this really what they are charging or is this some kind of pre-sale price to make you think you’re getting a deal with the 'real' price?” I waved to a sales person. “Hi, is this chair on sale?” I asked. He pulled a little sheet of paper out of his pocket, “No sir, that chair is not on sale”. Well, pretty or not, I’m not spending that kind of money on chairs, I thought. I sadly moved on to look at other chairs, but they all cost about the same, I was no longer in the mood for chair shopping.