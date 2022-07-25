Mind on Money: Retirement has challenges and opportunities

As I sat at my desk preparing for a late client meeting tonight, I realized how the meeting, which I was really looking forward to, was going to be an excellent culmination of a process started a number of years ago.

The meeting was going to be a late stage retirement planning meeting, which is a financial adviser’s way of saying “the client is retiring very soon.” In this case, the husband would turn 65 in a few weeks, was becoming eligible for Medicare, and planned to retire at the end of June. The wife was a year older.

This couple had engaged my team about five years ago. During the initial planning period, the retirement goals we were discussing tonight were already clearly defined, but the family was unsure of how to actually transition into retirement.

During the additional planning period, it was also discovered that in addition to the retirement goal, the couple also had some other more intermediate goals they wanted to achieve. They were very family oriented, and it had been a long-held dream to host their entire brood, kids and grandkids amounting to 14 people in total, for a fantastic vacation where they could all spend a week together somewhere very special.

The couple wanted to link the trip to one of their major wedding anniversaries but were concerned not only about the cost of this gift but also about the age of their grandchildren. They felt the grandkids were at an ideal age, and might not stay as easy to delight as they became teenagers in a few years.

We analyzed their balance sheet, built some retirement models and looked at their cash flow. We identified a Roth IRA account, with a moderate balance, that they had been dutifully contributing to for six years. I told them that retirement accounts of this size did not really present a solution as long-term income accounts, and that we thought they should take this Roth IRA and turn it into the “vacation party fund.” And as the Roth was already over five years old, and because the spouse who owned this particular account was over 59 ½, they should get busy planning their trip sooner than later.

This surprised them. As they were both still working and not in retirement mode, they were clearly uncomfortable spending the funds in the Roth IRA. It took some discussion, but we were able to eventually assure them that this trip was in fact the reason they saved the money in the first place, they just didn’t know it at the time. The trip got planned, the Roth got spent and they were one step closer to retirement.

The next item on the pre-retirement planning list was a car. The ole Subaru was getting tired. As many of our clients see the mileage on their cars drop off after retirement, I thought it would be smart to refresh the car while they were both still working, and get it paid off using employment income before retirement. Going into retirement with two paid off but “non-needy” vehicles helps with initial retirement cash flow management, which we financial adviser types like.

The third pre-retirement goal was to get the mortgage paid off. This goal was a bit more ambitious, and while I challenged them to get it done, I didn’t really expect them to pull this one off. They had sent me over their mortgage balance before the meeting tonight, and I was going to advise them to take a special withdrawal from the husband’s 401(k) to pay off the remaining $30,000 balance, freeing up $800 a month of cash flow. I was sure this would make them happy as well.

Late stage retirement planning is a bit art and a bit science. Understanding the sequence of events to transition from work to retirement often takes outside advice, but altering one’s habits and thinking from accumulating money, to harnessing assets and spending savings is a challenge in its own right as well.

Details of this column were changed for privacy purposes.