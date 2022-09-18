Mind on Money: Revisiting the property tax process

A subtle but notable change in how Indiana property taxes are calculated was enacted in the recent legislative session and enacted in June of 2022. The change will take effect in January and affect property tax bills starting in May of 2023.

The law change caused me to revisit the property tax process in Indiana, which I have always found a bit confusing, to re-educate myself on this important cost center for the clients I serve. Educating myself involved reading some recent legislative language, looking at Porter County’s official website and modeling some scenarios on an Indiana property tax calculator.

Property tax bills are of course public record, and I accessed mine on the Porter County assessor’s website, which I found through the county’s primary website. I found the assessor’s site easy to use and full of valuable information. I decided to use my own tax bill as the basis for this conversation, as it seemed as good a place to start as any. This conversation will apply completely to a discussion of a homeowner’s primary residence, not second homes or business property.

The highest profile recent change, in my opinion, was the elimination of the mortgage deduction from the property tax process in Indiana. The mortgage deduction currently removes $3,000 of assessed value from property taxation on any property with a mortgage over this amount. When modeling my own property taxes, the mortgage deduction reduced the property tax on my primary residence by $48 a year. While $48 is $48 and no one likes to lose a tax deduction, I’m not going to call this life changing. So, anyone who was maintaining a mortgage or home equity line of credit balance solely to qualify for this $48 savings can now just go ahead and eliminate the debt.

The good news is that while the state eliminated this deduction, it essentially added the benefit onto the homestead exemption for primary residences by $3,000. So, while I may have lost the $48 benefit on one side of the ledger, I’m getting it back on another part of the bill, so for a primary home, we are all even.

The much more important property tax deductions in Indiana are the Homestead deduction and the Supplemental Homestead deduction. As mentioned, the Homestead exemption was $45,000 or assessed value and has now been increased to $48,000. In 2023 this exemption will save all taxpayers with their primary residence in my county and township $762 a year, which is real money.

The big one, however, is the Supplemental Homestead deduction. This deduction is not a flat amount like the homestead deduction, but rather uses a graduated formula to determine the amount of the deduction. The formula is 35% of assessed value of the property after the standard deduction has been subtracted. For assessed values greater than $600,000, a 35% deduction will be applied for the first $600,000 of assessed value, while a 25% deduction will be applied to the remaining assessed value beyond $600,000. Confusing, I know, but this one actually saves me $2,536 a year on an assessed value of $501,000. Now we are talking.

This huge tax benefit was enacted in 2008 at the same time as the Indiana property tax cap. From time to time, I hear local government grumbling about this deduction, so it’s important to pay attention to what’s going on in the statehouse to make sure we keep this important savings for Indiana families.

It's also important to remember that the homestead exemption and supplemental exemption must be applied for through the county auditor’s office. The forms are available online in most counties, and I think I remember the form being included in real estate closings I have attended. For those who recently moved, however, don’t take this one for granted, and double check with the county to make sure these valuable deductions are applied.

One last important change occurring in the 2022 session was some protections being added for the deductions related to homeowners over 65 and disabled veteran homeowners, being called a circuit breaker. Since these deductions are only available on properties valued up to a certain amount, the law change protected these homeowners from increasing property values and increased the overall cap on eligible property values from $200,000 to $240,000. My estimates using the calculator is either of these deductions, which cannot be used together, reduces property taxes by about $220. Taxpayers eligible for these savings will want to make sure the deductions are being applied, which is once again accomplished by applying through the county’s auditors office. Forms are online and must be signed and filed by the year end before the deduction should be applied.