Mind on Money: Savers should see better returns

I’ve been told, a general rule of thumb in the financial services industry is the average age of a financial services client will range approximately 15 years older than the serving advisor. During my career I have found this to be roughly true, although I did seem to start working with older clients early in my practice, which means as a Gen X investment professional, I have enjoyed the adventure of serving Baby Boomers and Greatest Generation clients for all my now 28 (yikes) working years.

Some of the stories I remember clearly from the start of my career in the early '90s, is my Greatest Generation clients and even some of the Boomers speaking wistfully about the “15% CDs” they were getting from banks 10 years earlier. While these wistful memories and the stories accompanying them have since faded, as interest rates have started to rise in the past year a couple stories about “CDs back in the day” have started to percolate again. They still make me smile.

For some reason, people sometimes think investment guys like me have a general disdain for bank CDs and other conservative investments. This could not be further from the truth. As a financial advisor, and a saver myself, I crave conservative rates of return. After investing in financial markets for decades, I have developed a weighty respect for what it takes to endure the short-term stress required to achieve the higher potential long-term returns in stock markets, and it's certainly not for everyone.

As hyper-trading algorithm-based computers have, in my opinion, come to dominate short-term market activity, I think some individual investors have become confused and even traumatized by the volatility of modern financial markets. I neither envy individual investors for having to endure, nor myself for having to help guide clients through market cycles. So, give me a lower stress option that helps pursue financial goals over time, and I’m all about it.

So, it has been particularly frustrating to see the stingy and stubborn deposit rates being offered by local banks even as interest rates in general have risen sharply over the past year. It did not take long for 30-year mortgage rates to breach the 7% barrier, and yet a review of some of our well-known local banks and credit unions shows three-year CD rates still in the 2% range. What gives?

Higher rates can be found with online banks, or through brokerage platforms like the one Oak Partners has access to. But online banking involves some challenges with opening new accounts, and the bank CDs available from investment firms price actively, so neither provide the ease of ownership of a local bank. That being said, rates on online deposit accounts and short-term CDs on brokerage platforms are currently about twice the rates being offered locally.

I have an unsubstantiated theory regarding the way the Federal Reserve is managing the system of bank reserves in modern times that may explain some of the stinginess of deposit rates. Banks are required to maintain a certain level of reserves, or deposits, at the Fed. Prior to about 2011, the amount of reserves required by the Fed was much lower and the Fed did not pay the banks interest on the reserves required to stay on deposit.

Following the 2008 financial crisis, however, in order to make the banking system more durable, the Fed adopted a policy of “abundant reserves,” which required banks keep more money on deposit, but at that time the Fed also started paying interest on the required deposits as part of its general interest rate policy. My theory is, the low rates being offered to bank savers may be an unintended consequence of this new abundant reserve policy, as banks are getting paid interest on their reserves, they just simply no longer feel compelled to offer higher rates to compete for new customer deposits. Once again, however, this is just my theory, and I can find nothing in my research which validates it.

Regardless, I am encouraged even though the rapidly rising interest rates we are experiencing have created some stresses in financial markets, one of the positive effects should be that savers are finally able to receive some return on their more conservative deposits, and it's about time, as the drought with bank deposit rates has been far too long.