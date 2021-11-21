Mind on Money: Scarcity of workers leads to uncharted waters

It’s no shock for me to say we have a staffing issue in this country. Anyone out and about sees the “help wanted” signs in every type of business. The COVID crisis and the government policy response to the crisis have clearly disordered labor markets. In ways that are not yet completely understood, in my opinion some combination of the enhanced COVID unemployment payments, refundable monthly child tax credits, fear of the virus itself, anxiety over the vaccines, opposition to vaccine mandates and disruptions in the education system have resulted in nearly 6 million fewer people working now than before the pandemic began in the United States, despite there being 9.6 million job openings (source: St Louis Fed).

Like the business leaders mysteriously disappearing in "Atlas Shrugged," where did these workers go? It’s doubtful they’ve retreated to a hidden valley in the mountains (take me). Perhaps demographics is a plausible partial explanation, as recent analysis in the Wall Street Journal concluded 3.5 million Baby Boomers may have viewed the pandemic as a sign it's time to retire. While this could explain part of the phenomenon, it doesn’t explain the entire situation. For the time being, we may just have to accept the vanishing pool of labor as a true mystery. In economics, however, every trend has consequences and the results of this one are clear. With fewer workers, the laws of supply and demand mean wages are going up, and as a business owner and investor I say this is a good thing.