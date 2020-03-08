Mind on Money: Socialism gets a deserved rebuke

In a way, I can understand why. I remember being in my early 20s to early 30s. The economic insecurity, the financial impatience. It sometimes seemed like there was a secret to success I didn’t know. And there are a lot of 20 to 30 somethings in America right now, who no doubt feel this way as well. For some, the idea of a government that provides for their needs without personal risk to ease the burden of financial insecurity is clearly attractive. Unfortunately, I believe the price of this sought after security is the loss of true prosperity, and doubly unfortunate is the concept of Socialism in implementation has never actually been pulled off successfully.

This week America got a chance to stand against the idea of Socialism. The stand could not have come from the American political right, because it would have offered no additional insight. It needed to come from the American political left, which it did. After Tuesday, I believe the Socialism debate is thankfully now over for now.

Markets were unsurprising relieved, and to me the stock market rally on Wednesday felt a little more satisfying than most other recent up days.

Opinions are solely the writer's and are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

