Mind on Money: Some things even a pandemic can't change

When the pandemic is behind us, zoom calls are clearly not going away, but I think the tool will be relegated to an extremely specific type of communication. So, does perhaps this highest profile technological element of the COVID world change everything? I think this one is a stretch.

Which brings me to the next and most disruptive feature of the COVID world for many: work at home. There is no doubt working at home has some positive attributes, virus safety most importantly. But as the world has bifurcated between those going into work, and those working at home over the past nine months, however, I’ve begun to notice a shift. At the beginning of the pandemic all of us were in the mood for cooperation, and if a call wasn’t returned right away, or an email took an extra day to come back, a certain level of tolerance was to be offered.