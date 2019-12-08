Before investing in an ABLE plan, consider whether your state offers an ABLE program that provides residents with favorable state tax benefits. Consult a tax professional for more information. ABLE accounts may be protected from creditors if you invest in your own state’s program, depending on the state. Oak Partners and LPL Financial do not provide legal advice or services. Please consult your legal advisor regarding your specific situation.

Opinions are solely the writer's and are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.