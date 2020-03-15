Mind on Money: Step back from markets' 'extreme commotion'

My Purdue daughter is having a great semester. She’s recovered from the brutal first year engineering classes of last year, she’s got new pals, signed up for a nice apartment in the fall, she’s competing on the Purdue Club Gymnastics squad and has been appointed the student leader preparing for her church’s big student retreat in the fall. I’m very proud of her, and now she’s coming home, likely for the rest of the school year.

COVID-19 has been real to me for many weeks; now it’s hitting home. With Purdue (and IU) moving to online class work for the next few weeks, the decisions being made about the outbreak are now truly impacting our family and lives all over in America. I am disappointed for her, for all of us.

It’s frustrating but understandable. The governments of the world have appointed the World Health Organization (WHO) as the curator of data on the coronavirus. WHO’s tracking stats are the official count, and this data shows COVID-19 has a roughly 3.5% fatality rate. This rate has been consistent for weeks.