Mind on Money: Step back from markets' 'extreme commotion'

My Purdue daughter is having a great semester. She’s recovered from the brutal first year engineering classes of last year, she’s got new pals, signed up for a nice apartment in the fall, she’s competing on the Purdue Club Gymnastics squad and has been appointed the student leader preparing for her church’s big student retreat in the fall. I’m very proud of her, and now she’s coming home, likely for the rest of the school year.
COVID-19 has been real to me for many weeks; now it’s hitting home. With Purdue (and IU) moving to online class work for the next few weeks, the decisions being made about the outbreak are now truly impacting our family and lives all over in America. I am disappointed for her, for all of us.
It’s frustrating but understandable. The governments of the world have appointed the World Health Organization (WHO) as the curator of data on the coronavirus. WHO’s tracking stats are the official count, and this data shows COVID-19 has a roughly 3.5% fatality rate. This rate has been consistent for weeks.
Yes, I know, there is a lot of “yeah, but” sentences we can add to this statement. Yeah, but the Chinese government numbers can’t be trusted. Yeah, but Iran’s health care problems are improperly skewing the numbers. Yeah, but the infection is likely much more widespread and so the death rate is probably lower. I get all that, but every “yeah, but” statement is based on speculation. The official numbers show what they show, and governments and institutions around the world must react aggressively. We cannot have a virus with this type of fatality rate spreading in the population.
My hope, of course, is that when widespread testing becomes more available, the new information shows a much lower fatality metric. I believe in my heart this is going to happen. But it has not happened yet, and so we have to work with what we have.
As we all are aware, the outbreak has turned the financial markets absolutely ruthless. After 13 months of a comfortable, higher trending stock market, volatility is now in complete control. Falling oil prices and interest rates are adding to the consternation.
In a rational world, asset prices reflect an underlying expectation for economic growth and corporate profits. But I don’t think the markets are rational at this moment. While I don’t know for sure what’s going on, I do understand how real investors make decisions. Right now, when I look at markets, I don’t see real investors, I perceive computers trading against each other using key word “quant” models and algorithms. I perceive individual investors, and even human institutional money managers, being bulldozed by supposedly artificial intelligence trading systems, which feed on volatility with no true long-term goal or function.
So, what are we supposed to do? Most of us invest for a purpose, to save for college, to build security for retirement or to store and grow wealth over time. Investments, however (especially stocks), need to be used appropriately to be effective. The money needed for August’s college tuition payment, or next year’s (or the next five years) retirement income should ideally not have been exposed to stock market risk before the volatility began; now we see why.
Without the distraction of “needing” the money invested in stocks, I hope we are better able to step back from the extreme commotion of the market and form conclusions, develop strategies, make decisions.
If the money you have invested in stocks is money you need anytime soon, it's time to get advice and revisit. If the money you have invested in stocks is truly invested with a long-term purpose, then hopefully the volatility is a little more bearable. These are the times when each investor’s true risk tolerance is explored to gain additional understanding, the time for adjustments will come later with the lessons being learned right now.
