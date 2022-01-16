Mind on Money: Step-up in basis can be advantageous tax tool

We recently helped a family with a planning situation in our practice that may serve as a good educational tool for other families. I’ve changed the details of this case, but the fundamentals provide the insight.

A long-time married couple had retired and purchased a second home in a warmer state, but retained their Indiana home and residency. The second home had become very important to the couple, as the kids and grandkids found it fun to visit, and they found the new house was bringing the family together for relaxation.

The family had invested wisely, and owned a number of stocks and funds that had been purchased over the past few decades. Some of the stocks were some of the best performing, high profile US companies and over time the stocks had appreciated considerably. The funds had also performed well after being held for nearly 20 years. The investments were not owned in retirement plans.