After writing this column since 2002, as you might imagine, clients, as well as people I mingle with in the community, like to talk to me about finance.
Every now and then something is percolating in the ether that I like to address in the column. These “popular economics” discussions tend to be a bit outside the mainstream, which can make them fun.
Right now, I am having a lot of conversations about the REPO market, and the anxiety being generated by the REPO market in the news. So, I thought I would take another shot at this topic.
In September 2008 the bankruptcy of investment bank Lehman, heralded in the start of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Much of the post crisis analysis has concluded that due to Lehman's undiscernible exposure to sub-prime mortgage debt at the time, the firm stopped being able to fund its operations in the REPO market, which led to a cascading seizure in the REPO market that ultimately boiled over to other financial markets and the real economy.
So, after the 2008 crisis, this very boring part of the financial markets, the REPO market, began to get more attention from the press, especially in some alternative media corners.
The REPO market is where banks and investment firms make very short-term loans to each other to fund day-to-day operations, provide for customer cash needs and settle bond trades. These short-term loans are based on exchanges of collateral, usually U.S. Treasury securities, which the firms agree to repurchase from one another in the near future, which closes the loan term, hence the name REPO, for repurchase. As investors we also call this market the money market.
For about a year now, the REPO market has been showing signs of stress, as indicated by spiking interest rates associated with short-term REPO loans. In response the Federal Reserve has been intervening abnormally in the REPO market by providing actual Fed cash to fund REPO transactions, in a way, keeping the skids greased to make sure this market functions properly.
For an investor population still traumatized by the 2008 crisis, and for a country skeptical of big banks and government in general, these actions by the Fed look kind of like the central bank propping up the market, and printing money in a stealth way, giving conspiracy theories an ideal growing environment.
Admittedly, I am no expert on the REPO market, but I have followed this REPO market stress and worked hard to read through the headlines to really understand this market over time, which is both complicated and boring.
So, am I concerned? No, I am not.
After the 2008 crisis the government put forth massive new regulation on the banking industry. As with most government action, these regulations are having unintended consequences, one of which is with banks focused on more burdensome government capital requirements they are less active in the REPO market.
Additionally, while it's not being actively droned about in the press right now, the Federal deficit has exploded in recent years, and analysis I’ve read concludes that funding the deficit — aka banks buying bonds from the government — has also drawn in bank funding that used to be allotted to the REPO market as well, and redirected this liquidity towards the Treasury markets.
So while some reasonable anxiety might remember 2008 and conclude recent REPO market stress is due to higher levels of risk in this important market, current stress might actually be due to an inordinate reduction of risk in the banking sector, as banks are focused on maintaining higher levels of capital and storing this capital in higher quality financial instruments such as U.S. Treasuries.
As long as the Fed is aware of the unintended consequences these banking industry developments are having on the REPO market, and is willing to step in to keep these market functioning smoothly, my anxiety over REPO market stress in the news is quite reduced.