Mind on Money: Summer means college tuition bills

While the deadline for completing the process for accessing federal financial aid (FAFSA) is passed (June 30), the award and acceptance of offered loans and aid will be occurring as tuition payments become due. It's important to understand the difference between loan types. Subsidized loans do not accrue interest while the student is enrolled. Unsubsidized loans do accrue interest, but don’t require payments while the student is enrolled. Parent Plus loans are applied for under a separate online process, and some schools may require a different process as well. Parent Plus loans are expensive, charging a higher than market interest rate as well as an origination fee.

I will reiterate my usual advice on student loans. I have come to view these financial products as perilous, and these loans must be used extremely carefully and managed diligently. Avoiding them is best, and not accepting any more funds than needed to fill in tuition gaps is vital to long term financial health.

Most, if not all schools, will also offer an installment plan payment option for tuition, room and board. So, if the bill is intimidating, call the school and work out a plan. Installment plans often involve a fee, but if the installment plan can help avoid taking student loans it may be much lower cost over time.