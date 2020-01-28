Mind on Money: Sustainability is a collective responsbility

The E stands for environmental. Unfortunately, a lot of the bandwidth in the discussion regarding the environment has been focused on carbon emissions, but I would expand this consideration to include general decision-making regarding conservation and environmental stewardship. Let’s face it, some industries simply involve a larger pollution footprint while providing products we as consumers demand, and in some cases, need. Rather than shun higher footprint businesses, my version of ESG would consider how companies in these industries adopt best practices and technology to minimize their impact on the planet.

The S stands for social. An enterprise with a high level of social capital will be focused on equitable treatment of suppliers and customers. In a world of global supply chains and online privacy concerns this area gets a little complicated to surveil. To me as investor, I think intuition goes a long way when evaluating companies for “S”. I like to invest in companies whose products and services I respect and like. Certainly, some companies are better corporate citizens than others, and the S in ESG endeavors to identify which companies are truly a positive influence to society.