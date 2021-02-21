Mind on Money: Take a realistic look at the future of energy

As we dig out from two feet of snow here in the Region, I know it seems particularly ironic to write a column about global warming.

Whether or not one agrees with the conclusions of climate change proponents, however, is now irrelevant. As has been often said in the climate change discussion, “the science is settled” has definitely become “the debate is settled.” Global climate considerations are driving government policy and corporate decision making, and nowadays “green energy” is driving consumer choices as well. Global scale environmentalism is here to stay, and investors should be aware of the potential trends going forward.

Between the plastics all around us, the natural gas keeping the lights on and the gasoline getting us to work, in a given day we all probably utilize no less than a hundred products derived from carbon fuels. Oil and natural gas have been nothing less than a miracle to humanity and enabled us to evolve our world into the technological marvel of today. This isn’t going to change anytime soon, and yet in my opinion, material investment opportunity in carbon fuels is for the most part “over.”