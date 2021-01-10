Mind on Money: The American idea is superior to politics

These “others” who do not agree with the truths or methods I believe are sacrosanct are also Americans, they are my countrymen, they are my friends. We will likely never agree on many tenets, and yet we will live side by side. I can live, wrapped up in my biases, they can live wrapped up in theirs, and we can still enjoy each other as neighbors and human beings. It’s all OK.

When I rant on the internet or a talk at a social gathering around friends, I can wrap myself in bias — the right to do so is sacred — but the way I provide value to others professionally is through financial advice and investment management. The way I create prosperity for my family over time is by investing the money I have earned by serving others and saved in financial markets. In both these pursuits there is no room for bias. Both of these pursuits require reason based on observation, unclouded by bias to the highest extent possible.

As of mid-week, when I am writing this column, the Democratic Party has won control of the Congress. The party has also won control of the Presidency. There will be a change in tone on the national political stage. Some readers are no doubt ecstatic about this change, some are terrified by the prospects.