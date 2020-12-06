Mind on Money: The CARES Act and retirement plans

With the second wave of COVID-19 unfortunately gaining momentum, attention in my practice has turned back to some of the tax provisions related to the first CARES Act. In this regard I have had a number of conversations over the past few weeks regarding the COVID-19 related retirement plan withdrawal rules, so I would like to revisit the rules and then talk about some of what I consider best practices regarding this process.

The CARES Act opened a window for a unique type of retirement plan withdrawal related to the pandemic. The Act enables individuals impacted by COVID-19 to distribute up to $100,000 from a retirement plan such as an IRA, 401(k), SIMPLE-IRA, 457 plan or 403(b) in 2020 with some very special tax and rollover rules.

In ordinary times, funds removed from a retirement plan are taxed as income in the year they are withdrawn, and if the account owner is under the age of 59 ½ at the time of the withdrawal, an additional 10% penalty is also applied to the amount withdrawn.

A qualified COVID withdrawal, however, is not subject to the 10% tax penalty for early withdrawal if the account owner is under 59 ½. Additionally, the withdrawal will be included in income and taxed in three “installments” to occur over 2020, 2021 and 2022, which allows the taxes due on the withdrawal to be spread among multiple tax years.