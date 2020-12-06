Mind on Money: The CARES Act and retirement plans

With the second wave of COVID-19 unfortunately gaining momentum, attention in my practice has turned back to some of the tax provisions related to the first CARES Act. In this regard I have had a number of conversations over the past few weeks regarding the COVID-19 related retirement plan withdrawal rules, so I would like to revisit the rules and then talk about some of what I consider best practices regarding this process.
The CARES Act opened a window for a unique type of retirement plan withdrawal related to the pandemic. The Act enables individuals impacted by COVID-19 to distribute up to $100,000 from a retirement plan such as an IRA, 401(k), SIMPLE-IRA, 457 plan or 403(b) in 2020 with some very special tax and rollover rules.
In ordinary times, funds removed from a retirement plan are taxed as income in the year they are withdrawn, and if the account owner is under the age of 59 ½ at the time of the withdrawal, an additional 10% penalty is also applied to the amount withdrawn.
A qualified COVID withdrawal, however, is not subject to the 10% tax penalty for early withdrawal if the account owner is under 59 ½. Additionally, the withdrawal will be included in income and taxed in three “installments” to occur over 2020, 2021 and 2022, which allows the taxes due on the withdrawal to be spread among multiple tax years.
Ordinarily, funds withdrawn from an employer sponsored plan such as a 401(k) are required to have a minimum of 20% withheld for payment of Federal taxes, but with a COVID qualified withdrawal, no withholding is required on the plan level. And, perhaps most uniquely of all, the government will allow the funds withdrawn to be returned to the retirement plan for up to three years after the withdrawal, essentially treating the re-deposit as a rollover which excludes the amount recontributed from being taxed.
These rules are the most flexible I have ever observed during my career, and it is understandable why so many people are curious about these options.
Now for a little inside baseball from the financial institution side of the fence. Due to the rapid pace of the COVID pandemic, many financial institutions and retirement plan custodians were not able to adjust or develop processes for these rules. This essentially means custodians have delegated the eligibility and functionality of these COVID withdrawals to a sort of “honor system” with their retirement plan clients.
In my opinion, this leaves a lot of room for misuse of these rules, so let’s talk about some best practices.
I would fully expect the IRS to eventually “catch up” and develop some compliance checks for COVID withdrawals. It may take a year or two, but I would not be surprised to see IRS letters coming in the mail asking for documentation and accounting for COVID withdrawals.
I know IRS letters can be scary, so I would advise those who have taken or are considering a COVID withdrawal, to begin to build out the tax file and records associated with the withdrawal now, in anticipation it will be needed later.
So, who is eligible for a COVID withdrawal? Of course, anyone diagnosed with COVID using an FDA approved COVID test, or if someone in the retirement plan owner’s direct household contracted COVID, this meets the eligibility requirement.
In addition, IRS rules state anyone who experienced adverse financial consequences due to furlough, layoff or reduced hours due to COVID may by eligible. The adverse financial consequences rule also applies to spouses or dependents in the same household.
This one is obviously a bit more difficult to document, but I would suggest saving any employer notices or paystubs for the file. Like I said the compliance process is not yet clear, but I’m confident one will be developed.
My next best practice: Don’t try to “game” this rule. COVID withdrawals should be related to the hardship caused by COVID. I’ve already heard a number of schemes related to these rules, but it's important to remember retirement funds are best dedicated to retirement. I would not discourage a COVID withdrawal for those who are eligible, but at the same time from a long-term planning point of view unless the situation is dire, it may not be the best ultimate decision.
So please, get qualified tax and financial advice, and to be safe, use these rules as they were intended.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.