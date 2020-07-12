Mind on Money: The devil's in the details with 'preferreds'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some types of investment yield seem, for now, to be a thing of the past. The word “yield” in this conversation describes the practice of receiving an actual cash payment for an investment. Yield differs from capital appreciation, which is the strategy of buying an investment and hoping it goes up in value at some later time.

The more conservative and traditional types of investment vehicles which generate yield have been bank CDs, savings accounts and various types of bonds. The yield paid on all these types of financial instruments is almost universally below 3%, and with the more secure forms of investment, such as Treasury Bonds or bank CDs, receiving yields north of 1%, it is becoming more and more challenging.

In the search for yield, investors are having to search for alternatives, and one type of security still offering the potential to generate cash payments is preferred stocks, or "preferreds."

Preferreds are publicly traded securities and occupy a kind of hybrid spot in the universe of investments. These securities involve characteristics of both stocks and bonds, and in my experience can sometimes be confusing to investors attempting to evaluate them.