Mind on Money: The renewed attention to inflation

Renowned economist Milton Friedman once famously said, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output.” What this means in non-economist speak is, when too much money is floating around and our ability to provide goods and services hasn’t gone up, prices will. Which leads us back to the renewed interest in inflation.

The reality is there is a ton of money in America today. Stock prices are up, bond prices are up, real estate prices are up. Inflation in prices across the economy would seem inevitable at this point. But is it?

The answer is “probably,” which in and of itself is likely manageable to most American households at this time. But if inflation increases at a faster than manageable pace, the Fed will need to reconsider some of the assumptions discussed above. If that happens, Fed policy will need to change, and that's when financial markets will start to get twitchy.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

