One of the newer and most fun traditions of my wife Tracy’s family is our holiday "predictions game." During every Christmas season when the family is together, we lounge around the living room after a big dinner making predictions about the year to come.
Predictions can be about anything — family members, politics, celebrities, sports, etc. We originally wrote these predictions down, but eventually the writing was transferred to a laptop, and now, for true posterity in the cloud, at Google docs, where we can review prior years to see who the best soothsayer has been.
My batting average is decent, although after 10 years of predicting it, 2018 was once again not the year Bigfoot was finally discovered. I’m about to give up on this one.
Of course, the future is impossible to predict, but most of us proceed on a day-to-day basis with at least some biased expectation as to what is to come. This is especially true in the world of investment strategy, where biased expectations are both necessary and potentially dangerous.
So, as we embark on a New Year this week, I will provide some of my predisposed predictions for the financial world in 2019. And yes, I will save this for posterity in the cloud and look back this time next year to see how I did.
My first predisposition going forward is “risk is back.” If you read the column regularly you know I am fairly obsessed with financial risk, and view it as the primary determinate of financial behavior for most investors. After a long period of what I would call a lower risk environment, financial risk has reasserted itself dramatically since September, especially over the past few weeks.
Risk in the stock market is most often associated with stocks going down, but I actually equate risk more simply with wild price swings, or extreme volatility. I believe risk can be manifested in both positive and negative market trends, and can lead investors to decision-making errors driven both by fear (I’m losing money) and greed (I’m missing out).
A higher risk environment involves both emotions, sometimes quite concurrently, and requires very deliberate decision-making patterns to endure. I also believe as an investor, long-term decisions based on an investor’s capacity to manage the emotions created by volatility, or risk tolerance, are best made during lower risk market periods. Once we get into a higher risk period, if the risk level in a portfolio is not dialed in correctly it becomes very difficult to adjust.
Oftentimes, decision making in high risk environments is by necessity shorter term in nature, as volatility in markets provides too much conflicting information on an on-going basis. The best, and rarest, investors in my opinion are the ones who can make long term decisions during periods of higher risk, often effected as contrarian (buying declines, selling rallies) moves coupled with patience. Two things that can be very hard to execute on, especially when the world is going crazy around us.
Stocks aren’t the only type of asset which involve risk, however, and next week we’ll continue the conversation and talk about ways to manage other types of financial risk as 2019 looks to be coming in with a volatile bang.