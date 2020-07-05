Mind on Money: Thiinking about what comes next

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Looking back at the dark days at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, it seems like a long time ago already. So much happened so quickly, and all of it was new to everyone. I know I worked out of my “bunker” for weeks and weeks; heck, the basement dining table where I set up my operations is still a bit of a mess, but life also resumed for the most part, making the quarantine seem like a distant memory.

Unfortunately COVID-19 is not, however, a distant memory. It is an on-going challenge destined to have material impacts on our public life and personal behavior for some time to come. These changes in both public and private behavior will no doubt impact our collective economic activity as well. The trillion-dollar question, of course, is how, and to answer this question we have to use some data, some trends and ultimately some common sense.

Investors in general grapple with this question and the factors driving it every day in the markets. In my opinion, there is really two distinct issues related to this pandemic.