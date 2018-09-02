Two weeks from now in mid-September we will mark the 10-year anniversary of the worst Monday of my career. September 15, 2008 was, of course, the day the 2008 financial crisis began. Lehman Brothers had collapsed over the previous weekend, filing for the largest bankruptcy in history. On that fateful day the rug was pulled back on our very banking and monetary systems and what lay underneath was scary to view.
The major stock market indexes lost roughly 25 percent of their value over the next month — a decline like that would be equal a staggering 6,500 Dow points in today’s values. Over the next four months the stock market would shed 45 percent of its value, and the modern world of investing was forever changed. (Source: Bloomberg)
There continues to be much to be learned from this time period, as these events have dramatically shaped my work as an advisor. While I feel like I could write a book about these lessons, I will attempt to boil some of the most important points down to actionable thoughts as we finish up the decade since.
First, I think it’s helpful to think and talk about risk tolerance in terms of real money. Despite all the silliness of the online trading commercials, and all the noise provided by 24 hour investing channels, I do believe Americans, are by and large, well-trained investors.
After decades of experience with their 401(k)s and IRAs, most of the investors I work with do not reflexively rush to sell every time there is a stock market correction. They can take a down quarter, or even two, and can sometimes even appreciate buying low as markets decline. I find the decision-making process of most investors in my life to be long-term focused and fairly resilient.
This resilience, however, only lasts to a point. A point where thought processes turn from logic to fear, a point where experience is shucked out the window and rational decision-making breaks down. As American investors we know not to sell into a down market, we know markets have always recovered and moved higher over time, but despite these accepted truisms there is a point where even the best of us run for the exits.
If I ask you, “is that point for you when the portfolio is down 10 percent, 20 percent, 30 percent?” The answer can be fairly academic, fairly dispassionate, and in my experience potentially inaccurate. But if I ask, “is that point when you have lost $10,000, $100,000, $300,000?” Put a real price tag on the percentages, and now we can perhaps gauge the visceral reaction that can emerge during extreme market turmoil. Now we can see when the rational decision-making process breaks down. Now we can start to build and manage a portfolio that will help the investor to make better decisions over time and better decisions during times of extreme duress when it matters most.
So, my first lesson from the extreme market environment of 2008 involves thinking and talking about risk in terms of actual monetary price tags. But this lesson applies mainly to the stock market side of the portfolio; there were lessons to be learned about bonds and cash as well. We’ll cover these lessons next week.