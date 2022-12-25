Mind on Money: This morning, pause to reflect on blessings

I was always the kid that wanted stuff for Christmas. No, “want” is not the word. Like Ralphie in the iconic movie “A Christmas Story,” I “yearned” for my Christmas bounty. We didn’t have a lot of money growing up and so it was practically unheard of for kids in our family to get things like toys or fashion, besides school clothes, in between holidays. If you wanted something in the Ruiz family, you better ask for it for your birthday or Christmas, otherwise it was on you to work and save the money for it.

So, I would watch Saturday morning TV and let myself be bombarded with highly effective commercials for all the glorious stuff I could potentially have, and I always had a list. My brother, who is three years younger than me, on the other hand, never had a list. I think that kid asked for a football for Christmas just about every year his whole childhood. Even today, my mom calls me asking what she should get my brother for Christmas, as he offers no insights.

Like my brother, nowadays it’s difficult for me to produce a Christmas list as well. Like most American men, if I realize I want or need something and my phone is nearby, the item is likely coming down my driveway on an Amazon truck 24-48 hours later. The stuff I can’t acquire from Amazon, or a quick trip to Menards, is probably too specialized to be put on a list. So, my wife and I have a tradition of taking a day to go Christmas shopping, and essentially buying our own gifts to be received from the other. This year, I knew she hadn’t wrapped the presents yet and I went, got a sweater I had picked out of the bag, wore it to a party and then folded it up and put it back. Yes, I did that.

I could turn this story into a critical commentary on American consumerism or a lecture about spending within your means for the holidays, but those aren’t the messages I’m intending to convey. Instead, what I simply want, is for us all to sit back, reading the Sunday paper in the late snowy and beautiful morning after Santa’s arrival, and after the family has exchanged gifts, even the excessive and unnecessary ones, and just appreciate this moment in our time.

We are blessed to live in the most prosperous nation, at the most prosperous moment in history. We enjoy the abundance made possible by the best employment market in the world, enabled by technology so evolved it would have seemed unbelievably incredible 20 years ago and like other worldly magic just 50 years ago. We are further blessed to live in a homeland isolated by oceans of protection and defended by the most capable armed forces the world has ever known. Our fertile nation produces food, energy, and innovation like none other on the planet. So please, sit back, enjoy the peace and glory of this morning, whether it is filled with the deafening noise of excited children, or the harmony of the snowy quiet outside. The blessing of morning belongs to all of us, and whether we celebrate Christmas or other traditions, this morning is special.

Is this Marc being naïve again? Well, if I am, it is deliberate. Having just finished a week on call for an emergency assistance program helping families struggling with poverty in Porter County, I am not unaware. Working in this ministry for 12 years is a powerful and real-world reminder not all families in our communities are experiencing prosperity, and some continue to suffer from food insecurity, homelessness and poverty. These neighbors, existing often invisibly around us in our daily lives, should also be held in our minds and hearts as we appreciate the glory of this morning as well.

We can, however, rejoice in the glory of this morning while not denying that the world is not a perfect place. Sometimes, the best thing we can do for ourselves, our families and our community is to simply pause and enjoy the blessings bestowed upon us, for surely, they are many. Merry Christmas.