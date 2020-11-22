Mind on Money: Time to get comfortable with SPACs

I’ve been working in the investment advice field for nearly 28 years now, but I am still learning new concepts at a regular pace in this complex business. Some of the more recent things to learn involves the recent increased prevalence of what is called a SPAC and it’s extremely close sibling the direct listing.

When discussing SPACs, what this odd-sounding acronym stands for is Special Purpose Acquisition Company, which does pretty much zero to better describe what these financial vehicles are and why are seeing more of them.

When the term is Googled, it leads to a description saying a SPAC is a “blank check acquisition vehicle,” as if this somehow better describes the issue. I think this topic is timely and could be important to some readers, so I’m going to try to cut through the obscure technical talk and try to shed some common sense light on this subject.

Rather than go through the history of SPACs, including any previous opinions on these vehicles, I want to talk about why 2020 has been dubbed a record year for SPACs, and why I think this is.