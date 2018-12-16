Last week we talked about an inverted yield curve. An inverted yield curve is when short-term bonds have higher yields than long-term bonds. This non-typical financial market condition has historically served, but has not always been accurate, as a leading indicator for economic recession.
I sent last week’s column to my young adult daughter; she texted me back saying, “thanks Dad for depressing me." It was not my intention to depress anyone with this discussion, only to raise awareness.
While I have often chided in this column those who invest under the paradigm that “this time it's different,” in the case of the yield curve inversion occurring right now, this time it may actually be different. The interest rate environment we continue to operate under is unique, and investor expectations related to Federal Reserve interest rate policy have been skewed by the extended period of zero percent interest rates from which the U.S. is emerging. (The rest of the world is still stuck there.) So the subtle inversion experienced now (two-year bonds higher than five-year bonds) may end up being a false positive.
Hopefully, as many other economic metrics indicate, the current expansion has some legs left in it. I’ve been studying this topic for two decades and have come to the personal conclusions that recessions are natural and inevitable, but have historically been the result of either demographic cycle changes, government or interest rate policy mistakes or financial sector shocks.
On the demographic front, our huge Millennial generation is just coming into its peak consumption years (albeit a little late). As they start to earn more, form families, buy houses and stuff those houses with stuff, they will spend away, driving the economy, just like the generations before them.
On the government policy front, it's hard to argue the current U.S. federal government culture is anything but pro-growth. Regulation is being reduced, taxes cut, and if President Trump can resolve his high profile China fight, the government looks to be out of the way for now. We will find out next week how the Federal Reserve is likely to approach interest rate decisions going forward, but my bet is they raise rates this month and then back off the idea. This should soothe investors a bit.
Financial sector shocks are the most difficult to identify ahead of time. It's important to be mindful of risks, but if we manage our personal financial affairs by always attempting to predict the next financial disruption, I believe we are bound to suffer much more in missed opportunities over time than we are likely to actually lose in the disruption itself.
So all these things being said, we have had a recession indicator flash across the bow. This doesn’t necessarily mean a recession is imminent, but rather could be percolating over the horizon. The stress created by recession has the tendency to reveal the underlying cracks in households, businesses and institutions, so the prudent thing to do is take this opportunity to examine and patch potential financial cracks before they are compounded by any still uncertain economic stress yet to come.