Mind on Money: Time to prepare for higher utility prices

There’s nothing like scary stuff to keep us all clicking and watching. If “eye capture” is the goal of content creators and advertisers, then scary stuff and sex have to rule the day. And, if scary is your goal than perhaps two of the top 10 most effective words in the English language to put in your headline are “Russia” and “Putin,” both of which are making a comeback as we go into fall.

The war in Ukraine is not over, not by a long shot. It is a complicated mess, a true modern mass human tragedy occurring right over the horizon. The weapons provided by Europe and the U.S. have enabled Ukraine to mount a defense exceeding most expectations back in March, and this robust defense combined with seeming underperformance by the Russian military has left the conflict in a very precarious position going into the infamous Russian winter.

In addition, what in March was only a future warning about one of Russia’s most effective potential political and economic weapons, is now dominating headlines and news cycles as an urgent matter. Which is Russia’s ability, and what is looking like more likely intention, to cut off natural gas supplies to western Europe in an effort to break the political coalition of nations supplying Ukraine with weapons and aid being used to mount its defense.

Obviously, the timing of Russia deploying this weapon is no accident, as the citizens of Northern Europe may now face the prospect of going into winter without sufficient natural gas supplies to heat their homes, which is a truly terrifying scenario to households and governments alike.

Watching this scenario unfold in Europe will be difficult, and the possible societal stress in the European Union is sure to dominate U.S. news as well. When viewing this potential civil unrest, I think it will be important to understand a bit about the natural gas market and supply chain for families to make better financial and investment decisions here in North America.

While natural gas and crude oil are produced similarly, unlike oil, the market for natural gas is not a globalized market. Oil is efficiently moved around the world through pipelines, tanker ships, and as refined products on trucks and trains. Natural gas, on the other hand, is primarily distributed through pipelines, with a small percentage of around 10% of supplies being super cooled and compressed to be moved as liquid natural gas (LNG) in ships and, to a much lesser extent, special trucks. The process of creating and moving LNG is expensive and involves some physical risks as well, making the timeline of building terminals to move LNG to different geographic markets long and difficult. So, for the very most part natural gas is a pipeline game.

North America is blessed with plentiful natural gas reserves, but unfortunately there are no pipelines to move this gas to Europe. Russia, on the other hand, has ample supplies of this commodity and several overland pipelines reaching Europe, which is one of the reasons Russia is the major supplier of natural gas to Europe, particularly the large economies of Germany, Poland and Italy (source: Eurostat.org). With this reality, unfortunately North American supplies can not save Europe, and the continent is almost entirely dependent on its continuing relationship with Russia, which of course is extremely strained right now.

While it may be difficult to hear the news of households in Europe being subjected to energy rationing and governments doing deficit spending to assist families with staying warm this winter, here in the U.S. we should not be directly impacted by this crisis. Our pipeline infrastructure is stable and highly developed (Northwest Indiana is actually a pipeline hub).

I do believe, however, headline risk will impact natural gas prices in markets in North America, and factors in Europe combined with general incoherent energy policy in the U.S. and higher inflationary pressures are likely to boil over to higher utility prices in the U.S. as well this winter.

Hoosiers primarily use natural gas for furnace heating and cooking. I’ve always found natural gas pricing to be a bit complicated as it is quoted in different metrics and natural gas utility bills include several different charges related to delivery and taxes. Despite the complication, the bottom line is that the underlying commodity price for natural gas is currently the highest I’ve experienced during my career, and this is before winter and before any true boil over of the situation in Europe, and I am expecting my home’s utility bill to go up by $60 to $100 a month this winter.

I don’t like the prospects of this cost increase and fortunately with a little creativity and technology I’m planning on making my usage this winter much more efficient. The tips are easy to find online, and the time to start planning is now, when HVAC service providers are not yet swamped and equipment is still available. The writing is on the wall, and winter is coming.