Mind on Money: Time to take another look at the Roth IRA

The motivating factor behind this second look is the likelihood that under the new Democratic regime in Washington, it's likely the attractive tax rates put in place under the prior administration will drift higher, but due to COVID, not until next year.

Using a bit of math and some reasonable assumptions, I think it may be possible to do a type of tax arbitrage, where through a Roth conversion in 2021, investors, especially those given a reprieve from the RMD, can choose to pay taxes in the current low-rate environment, while anticipating higher tax rates for themselves or their beneficiaries down the road.

It's hard to overstate how attractive the current tax laws are for families in the $80,000 to $125,000 of income range, which happens to be a very common range for many retirees. By using a Roth IRA conversion to fill up these attractively low tax brackets and essentially moving money into the tax haven of a Roth IRA, it may be possible to avoid less attractive tax rates for both retirees and their ultimate beneficiaries in the future.

This information is not intended to be a substitute for specific individualized tax advice. We suggest that you discuss your specific tax issues with a qualified tax advisor. Traditional IRA account owners have considerations to make before performing a Roth IRA conversion. These primarily include income tax consequences on the converted amount in the year of conversion, withdrawal limitations from a Roth IRA, and income limitations for future contributions to a Roth IRA. In addition, if you are required to take a required minimum distribution (RMD) in the year you convert, you must do so before converting to a Roth IRA. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

