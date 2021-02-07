Mind on Money: Tips for speeding up the FAFSA

This column is for my brothers and sisters in the struggle. For those among us who, like our household, have a high school senior in their ranks.

In my house, my son’s college acceptance letters are in hand, the list has been narrowed and a declaration is imminent. At this point I am pretty confident if we can survive another five months of quarantine-enhanced acute senioritis, and from what I am told is likely to be a “summer from hell,” that we can finish this climb.

It is with this hope in one hand, and the narrowed list of college choices in the other, I set out once again to accomplish another right of parental passage, completing the dreaded FAFFA form. For those readers who are past this stage in life, or more entertainingly for those who have not yet reached it, the FAFSA is the government form used to determine financial aid. I generally recommend every family of an incoming college freshman complete this process, and the output will be pesteringly requested by any college your little bundle of joy considers attending.

This is the third time I have completed a FAFSA for myself, and I have also supported a good number of clients through the process as well. I am not going to go over FASFA strategies to enhance aid, that is another discussion. This conversation will focus on some small tips to get this dreaded task off your to-do list.