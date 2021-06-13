Mind on Money: Too much of a good thing has consequences

As I got to the fest the beer sharing continued when, while waiting in line to get in, I met many new friends from around the country who were happy to offer their impressive beer collections to us actual NWI natives. The beers were delicious, most of them were also very strong. I did not pace myself, my party ended early; in the end all the tasty, rare beers were too much of a good thing. Lesson learned.

“Too much of a good thing.” We have all experienced some version of this paradigm, and I think we may be living through a collective economic form of this right now.

The COVID-19 crisis was unlike any other economic crisis experienced for multiple generations. I believe the government response to the crisis was borne out of the 2008-2009 financial crisis combined with a growing, if not openly acknowledged comfort and policymaker understanding of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT).

As governments at all levels began implementing public health measures, such as lock downs and social distancing orders, the Federal government and Federal Reserve reacted by flooding the economy with money to steady markets and support consumer demand. It’s clear to me the lesson of the 2008-2009 crisis was “go big,” and MMT provided an understanding as to how. The policies appear to have worked, markets stabilized, employment recovered, economic catastrophe averted.