Mind on Money: Tough regulatory market causes REPO stress

Writing a weekly column is not an easy task. The biggest challenge is coming up with relevant topics, the second biggest challenge is delivering the article to my editor by Wednesday each week. This week I thought I had it in the bag, I had targeted some time on Tuesday morning to write, and figured the Iowa Democratic caucus would provide some good material I had already said I was going to write about a few weeks ago.

Unfortunately, as of mid-day there is no material, except to comment on the electoral mess unfolding in the Hawkeye state. But that's likely been commented on enough, so let's move on.

There has been some interesting activity occurring with the Federal Reserve over the past couple of months. I’ve written about it before in regard to the REPO market, but recently I’ve been hearing the murmur the Fed is back to doing quantitative easing, and it has some investors feeling uneasy.

First, an apology, this column is bound to be a bit “geeky,” but like I said, I thought a Bernie Sanders win was going to provide me with all the content I needed to have some fun. Oh well.