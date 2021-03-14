Mind on Money: Trusteed IRA offers estate planning advantages

The SECURE Act, which became law in December 2019, made some important changes to the rules governing IRAs and other retirement plans.

The two highest profile rule changes were the elimination of the what was commonly referred to the as the “stretch IRA”, and the increase in the age when IRA distributions are required to be taken, and taxed, from age 70 ½ to age 72.

The stretch IRA was a rule applying to inherited IRAs. Under the old rules a person inheriting an IRA from a parent or other non-spouse was able to elect a distribution technique enabling them to take a minimum annual amount out of the IRA based upon their life expectancy, essentially “stretching” the tax deferral features of the IRA for as long as another generation, at least.

The SECURE Act ended the stretch IRA provision, which is now only applicable to an eligible designated beneficiary which includes only a surviving spouse, beneficiaries qualified as disabled or chronically ill, minor children until the age of majority or beneficiaries roughly the same age as the passed IRA owner (within 10 years of age).