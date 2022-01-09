Mind on Money: Uncertainties abound as we enter a new year

2022 here we come. I say welcome to the age of uncertainty, and welcome to the consequence of unintended consequences.

I think it would be hard to find those among us that wistfully yearn for the days of 2020 and 2021. If you are anything like me, you are glad to put these years into the rearview mirror. The COVID pandemic seems to have turned our entire society and economy into one collective, poorly faring “long” COVID patient.

In 2020 we entered the acute phase of the illness. The virus came on like an out-of-control freight train, we got sent home from work and began suffering at home, occasionally improving but never healing.

In 2021, however, the collective sickness spread to the entire body. The ICU was required, the prognosis was rough for a while. Compromises were weighed, difficult decisions had to be made, simple survival was the objective. Slowly and not without set-backs the healing began. The ventilator came off, now at the dawn of 2022 it's time to deal with the long-term damage of not only the virus but the countermeasures effected to defeat it.