Mind on Money: Uncertainty could cause market volatility

On Aug. 17, 2020, the seven-day average of people in the U.S. losing their lives with COVID was 1,061, on Aug. 17, 2021, this sad number is 696.

I could slice and dice data all day long, but what is my point? COVID is not going away, and it is not something that can be collectively avoided. The good news in these numbers is a far lower percentage of infections are resulting in death; the bad news about these numbers is COVID is nearly three times more widespread in August 2021 than it was in August 2020, and we are no longer waiting for a vaccine, it’s already here.

If we were at the Thanksgiving dinner table this is when the arguing would start. Anti-vaxxers, vaccine shaming, masks, lockdowns, cries for mandates. It’s all very emotional, people are scared. I get it. I do however, think we are beginning to arrive at our final destination.

At the start of the crisis, the government had to intervene. There simply wasn’t enough quality information, and sweeping approaches were the reasonable response. Did it work? Maybe, the worst scenarios were avoided. Will sweeping mandates work going forward? Well, let me just say, the implementation of the “indoor mask mandate” at the university I just dropped my son off to came off about as effectively as the “no graffiti” sign at the bus stop in south Chicago. Yeah, you know the one.